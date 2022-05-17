Charlie Newman (February 13, 1971 – May 15, 2022)

Charlie Newman

Charlie Newman, 51, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah with family members by his side. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past 12 years and a former resident of Butte, Montana, and Salt Lake City, Utah.

He was born February 13, 1971 in Marion, Ohio; the son of Charles Newman and Margaret Hall.

Mr. Newman attended school in Butte, Montana, and Rock Springs, Wyoming, and was a 1989 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

He was employed at Wesco an electrical supply company.

Mr. Newman moved to Salt Lake City a few years after graduation where he worked and lived an extraordinary life. He had a successful lifestyle promoting some of the world’s largest Heavy Metal Rock Shows at local nightclubs and large venues across the United States. In 2010 he returned back to Rock Springs, Wyoming for a change of pace and to help care for his parents.

Mr. Newman enjoyed spending time with his family; a fan of musicians and promoting music

Survivors include his mother, Margaret Newman of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Alex Newman; one daughter, Charlotte Newman of Salt Lake City, Utah; one brother, Wade Powers and wife Beverly of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Kimberly Powers and husband Arthur Gonzales of Denver Colorado; several aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews.

Mr. Newman was preceded in death by his father Charles Newman, and brother Scott Powers.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.