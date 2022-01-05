Cheryl Stover (January 29, 1947 – January 2, 2022)

Cheryl Stover

Cheryl Stover, 74, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Yuma, Arizona. She was a resident of Green River for 53 years and a Former Resident of Riverton, Wyoming.

Mrs. Stover was born on January 29, 1947, in Bassett, Nebraska. The Daughter of Harvey Charles Rodgers and Mary Lou Litz.

Cheryl was a 1965 graduate of Riverton High School, she attended beauty school in Colorado and was a licensed beautician. She received an Associate’s Degree from Western Wyoming College in Education.

She married Dean Stover in Riverton Wyoming on June 8, 1968.

Mrs. Stover worked as a substitute teacher part-time and raised her family.

Cheryl was a member of The Gideons Auxiliary, she enjoyed camping, fishing, and riding four-wheelers in the mountains. Also known as the purple lady walking many miles daily on the greenbelt here in town.

Survivors include two sons, Duane Dean Stover and wife Heather of Green River, Wyoming; Steven Todd Stover and wife Heidi of Green River, Wyoming; a sister, Sally Stover and husband Rodney of Riverton, Wyoming; six grandchildren, Brandy Smith and Husband Taylor; Tori Rust and husband Alex; Xavier Stover; Kyle Stover; Avery Stover; Shelby Church; two great-grandchildren, Abigail Smith, and Lilly Smith.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Dean; both parents, and all grandparents.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held later.