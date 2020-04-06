Chris Barrera (April 3, 2020)

Chris passed away Friday night, April 3rd after a brief illness at the Castle Rock Convalescent Center. Chris was 89 years old, born in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Jesus & Cliofas Barrera. He graduated from Rock Springs High School and served in the Korean War from 1948 to 1952. He was stationed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky and was discharged as a Sargent. He then served in the National Guard in Rock Springs for another 6 years.

Chris meet and married the love of his life Patricia Nall in 1952. They were married in Green River. Chris went to work at the Stansbury Coal Mine when returned home. He worked there and lived in Stansbury until the mine started shutting down and had cut his days back to 2 days.

He found work and the newly started FMC Trona mine and began working there in 1956 where he worked as a Maintenance Mechanic underground. He was instrumental in putting together the Long Wall and the Marion Miner. He retired in 1992 after 34 years of service.

Chris loved the outdoors especially hunting. He spent many years elk, deer and antelope hunting. He was able to hunt buffalo near Wheatland. He also scored a moose tag every year he put in for one. And successfully bagged each time. His family enjoyed the years he was able to go Elk hunting in the Sweetwater and have some great stories Chris’ zest for the hunt! He also enjoyed fishing at the Gorge and spent a week at Boysen Reservoir. He was a bit competitive and always wanted to catch the most fish!

Chris is survived by his daughter Janet and husband Dan Hartford of Green River, son Mike and wife Lori Barrera of Green River. 5 Grand Children, Chris and wife Brenda Morgan of Casper, Wyoming, Annie and husband Daniel Barnier of San Diego, Davide Hartford of Green River, Leighann and husband Jason Rudy of Mesquite, Nevada, Mike and wife Maxine of North Pole Alaska. 5 Great-Grand Children Ali and husband Matt Wentz of Mills, Wyoming, Laycee Morgan, of Canada, Tristan and wife Caitlin of Casper, Wyoming, Ever Rose Barnier of San Diego, Gabriella Rudy of Mesquite Nevada and Great-Great Grand Daughter Elinor Morgan of Casper.

The family would like to thank the Castle Rock Convalescent Center staff for all the loving care and compassion the showed Chris and his family.

Private Graveside Services for the family will be held, with a Memorial Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.