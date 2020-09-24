Chris Frandsen (November 9, 1951 – September 21, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 24, 2020) — Chris Frandsen, 68, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah, following a lengthy illness. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on November 9, 1951, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Carl Martin Frandsen and Mary Agnes Evers.

Chris attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1970 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

He married Billie Lou Callas on March 3, 1973, in Rock Springs.

Chris was employed at Bridger Coal Company for thirty years until his retirement in 2001 as a Drilling and Blasting Supervisor.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles RS Aerie #151 and B.P.O. Elks #624 Rock Springs.

His interests include exploring national parks and camping, especially at his favorite spot, Granite Hot Springs. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, Isaac and Mary.

Survivors include his wife, Billie Lou Frandsen of Rock Springs; three sons, Christopher Frandsen and wife Sarah and daughter Mary of Green River, Wyoming, Travis Frandsen and fiancé Shanna of Superior, Wyoming, and Carl Frandsen and wife Heidi and son Isaac of Rock Springs; one sister, Karen Frandsen and companion Kip Kiser of Rock Springs; father-in-law, William Callas of Rock Springs; two brothers-in-law, two sisters-in-law, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Mary Frandsen, and his mother-in-law, Sally Callas.

The family respectfully requests donations in Chris’ memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901, or Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming, 82901.

Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 11:30 a.m., Monday, September 28, 2020, in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.