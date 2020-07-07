Christine B. Paul (December 23, 1949 – June 29, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 7, 2020) — Christine B. Paul, 70, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at her home, after a lengthy illness, surrounded by her loving family. Christine was a longtime resident of Rock Springs and a former resident of Needles, California.

Christine was born December 23, 1949, the daughter of Lyal S. Mack and Ruth B. Munson Mack.

Mrs. Paul attended schools in Needles, California, and was a 1968 graduate of Needles Union High School. She attended Cosmetology chool and college receiving her teaching and phlebotomy degrees.

Christine married Rodney D. Paul on February 16, 1985, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was employed as a phlebotomist at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for 25 years, retiring in 2006.

Christine enjoyed spending time with family, going on adventures, baking for everyone, and watching fireworks and rain. She truly enjoyed family and life.

Mrs. Paul is survived by her husband; two daughters, DeAnna Crouch and husband Richard, and Samantha Paul and life partner Roy Toman, all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two grandchildren, Andrew Crouch and wife Megan, and Nikole Crouch; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 10, 2020, at The American Legion Archey Hay Post #24, 543 Broadway St., Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The family respectfully requests donations in Christine’s memory be made to the Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway St, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs, Wyoming.

