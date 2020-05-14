Cindy Hamblin (August 20, 1960 – May 10, 2020)

MANILA, UTAH (May 14, 2020) — Cindy Hamblin, 59, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her home in Manila, Utah, following a courageous six-month battle with cancer. She was a longtime resident of Manila, Utah, and Green River, Wyoming, for many years.

She was born on August 20, 1960, in Omaha, Nebraska, the daughter of Clarence “Sorny” Sorensen and Ruth Zimmerman Sorensen.

Cindy attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1978 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

She married Jerry Hamblin in Rock Springs on November 8, 1980.

Cindy was a member of the Green River Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and taking care of her husband.

Her interests included sewing, baking, four-wheeling, rock hunting, and raising chickens.

Survivors include her husband Jerry Hamblin of Green River, Wyoming and Manila, Utah; her daughter Katie Martin of Green River, Wyoming; her brother Sjon Sorensen and wife Kira of Frederick, Colorado; four sisters Chris Sulser and husband Shane and Melissa Kimball and husband Monty all of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Debbie Childers of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Cheryl Sisson of Oktaha, Oklahoma; five grandchildren Zayden, Josellyne, Corbin, Xzylee, and Lakaya; two aunts including Cheryl Zimmerman of Green River, Wyoming and Phyllis Sorensen of White Lake, South Dakota; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Sorny and Ruth Sorensen; one daughter Amber Hamblin; her uncle Jack Zimmerman; her aunt Fae Hansen and husband Ade and a brother Steven Breese.

Cremation will take place and services will be announced at a later date.

The family of Cindy Hamblin respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.