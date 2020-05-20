Clara Denise Knoll (October 17, 1970 – May 15, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 20, 2020) — Clara Denise Knoll, 49, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at her home. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, for the last six years and a former resident of Kemmerer, Wyoming, and American Fork, Utah.

She was born on October 17, 1970 in Leadville, Colorado, the daughter of Lewis F. Nielsen and Marsha Joyce Mayne.

Clara married the love of her life, George Knoll, in Kemmerer, Wyoming on December 28, 1996.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Clara enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and her husband. She loved being out in nature, hunting, and camping. Clara was very loving and caring and always went out of her way to be there for her friends and family. She was very much loved and will be missed.

Survivors include her husband George Knoll; son Dakota Clayson; stepsons Dustin Knoll, Thomas Knoll, George Knoll; daughter Cheyenne Knoll; stepdaughter Amanda Knoll, all of Rock Springs, WY; brother Lewis Nielsen and wife Tina of Kemmerer, WY; sisters Dixie Nielsen, Debbie Nielsen and husband Carl of Evanston, WY; grandchildren Autumn Knoll, Landon Moss, Asuna Jones, and Snow Lynn Clayson; several uncles, and one aunt.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Joyce and Carl Mayne, parents Lewis and Marsha, brother Jay Nielsen, and sister Christina Nielsen.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.