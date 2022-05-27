Clara Jane Finley (September 22, 1928 – May 10, 2022)

Clara Jane Finley

Clara Jane Finley, 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Chancellor Gardens in Clearfield Utah. She was a resident of Green River Wyoming for the last 45 years.

Clara was born in Ward West Virginia on September 22, 1928; the daughter of Bertram Wendell and Clara Delores Arthur.

She attended schools while growing up in the many coal mine camps of West Virginia.

She married Ray Finley Sr. on May 14, 1951. They relocated to Nevada where Ray and Clara had many adventures tramping around the many mining camps of the west before settling in Green River in 1977.

Clara was a loving wife; mother and anchor for the family; she could be counted on to be there for anyone needing help or just someone to talk to. She will be missed greatly. Clara made many lasting friendships; loved spending time taking care of her home; family and her many dogs (Fur Babies) over the years as well.

Fishing was one of her passions for most of her life (she loved the Gorge and Green River) and outfishing anyone around her was routine, but always made it fun for everyone. She loved her wild birds who visited her every day and always left well-fed.

Survivors include three sons, Kenneth (Linda) Finley of Grand Junction, Colorado; Raymond (Glen Ellen) Finley Jr. of Spring Creek Nevada; James W. Gills of Colorado; one daughter-in-law, Nanette Gills; two sisters, Barbara Parks of Toole, Utah; Pat Tincher of Virginia; two brothers, Donald Gene (Pat) Lucas of Reno, Nevada; Bertrum (Sandy) Wendell Jr. of Virginia; two grandsons, Kenneth Lee Finley; James Gills Jr.; one granddaughter, Shannon Gills Ragan and numerous nieces and nephews.

Clara is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ray Finley Sr.; four brothers, Kenneth; Keith Earl; Tex Robert and Jimmy Lucas; two nieces, Sandra Lane; Sally Carpenter and beloved grandson, Raymond Finley III.

Mom will be missed by all who knew her and is now spending time with all who went before her. Rest well Mother, you’ve earned it!

Cremation has taken place; Private Family Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.