Claudia Young (January 5, 1948 – April 19, 2020)

Claudia Young, 71, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

Ms. Young was born on January 5, 1948, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Floyd Doyle Young and Ree Jackson-Young.

She attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1966 graduate of Green River High School.

Ms. Young worked at OCI for 34 years until her retirement as a Plant Operator.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, fishing, gardening, and glass blowing.

Survivors include one son, Chad Faron Mebane of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter, Yvette Harvey of Gillette, Wyoming; one brother, Larry Young of Green River, Wyoming; one sister, Mona Lisa Wagner of Woody Creek, Colorado; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and two nieces.

Ms. Young was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Sharon Young; and one brother, Doyle Young.

Cremation will take place.

