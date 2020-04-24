Claudio Carrasco (October 29, 1938 – April 23, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 24, 2020) — Claudio Carrasco, 81, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on October 29, 1938, in Chihuahua, Mexico, the son of Apoliono Carrasco.

Claudio married Celia Arzaga on January 29, 1980, in Salt Lake City, Utah. They were happily married for 40 years.

He worked for FMC until his retirement in 2002.

Claudio was a member of the American Legion Archie Hay Post #24 and a devout member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

His interests included hunting, fishing, camping, shooting guns and being outdoors. He especially enjoyed old western movies with John Wayne and Clint Eastwood. The companionship he felt being around dogs made him happy, and he especially loved his grand-dogs.

Survivors include his wife Celia; son, David Carrasco and wife Joni; daughter Christina Kirkham and wife Tasha; grandsons, Jordan, Carter, Kobe, and Quincy Carrasco.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Saturday April 25, 2020, at Fox Funeral home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to funeral services. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 5 p.m., Friday, April 24, 2020, at the funeral home. All services will be limited in attendance to immediate family members in cooperation with the current COVID-19 social restrictions.

Interment will be in the Redwood Memorial Cemetery, Salt Lake City, Utah.