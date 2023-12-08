Clayta Forsgren (January 31, 1928 – December 6, 2023)

Clayta Forsgren, 95, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2023, at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming where she had resided for the past two years.

She was born on January 31, 1928, in Maryville, Idaho, the daughter of LeDail and Erma Christensen.

Clayta attended schools in Pocatello, Idaho, and Brigham City, Utah, and graduated from the Box Elder High School with the class of 1944. That same year, Clayta married Richard A. Forsgren and soon thereafter, moved to Rock Springs where she co-owned Finer Cleaners with her husband. She performed the final inspection on every customer’s garment before it was deemed acceptable. Nothing went out the door that didn’t meet her approval. If it didn’t look new, she took it back and worked on it until it looked perfect.

When not working, Clayta spent a lot of time at her summer home in Pinedale entertaining friends and family, serving up many enjoyable and delicious meals to whoever happened to stop by. Her cooking was legendary!

She finally decided to throw in the towel and retire in 2005 at the age of 77.

Clayta was a member of Providence Reformed Church in Rock Springs and faithfully attended until she was no longer able.

Survivors include son Richard E. Forsgren of Plain City, UT; daughters Terri Lynn Hager and husband Greg of Casper, WY, Barbara Ann Thompson and husband Dale of Rock Springs, WY; eleven grandchildren Nicole Forsgren, Amy Forsgren, Dr. Lance Hager, Jason Hager, Andrea Powell, Tony Hager, Nathan Hager, Elizabeth Young, Troy Thompson, Heather Lee, Michael Thompson, and several nieces and nephews. Clayta was also the blessed grandmother of thirty great-grandchildren and three great-great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Forsgren, parents LeDail and Erma Christensen, three sisters, Clea Buist, Vola Lowe, and Eileen Kershisnik; one brother, Bobby Christensen, and one granddaughter, Amber Thompson.

Interment has taken place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery and memorial services will be held at a later date.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com