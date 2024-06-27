Clifford “Cliff” Eugene Walgren (January 1, 1980 – June 22, 2024)

Clifford “Cliff” Eugene Walgren, 44, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2024, at his home. He was a lifelong resident of Green River, Wyoming. He was born January 1, 1980, in American Fork, Utah; the son of Paul Garrison Walgren and Christine Francis Macy. Cliff attended schools in Green River, Wyoming. He married the love of his life, Jamie Margaret Hole July 26, 2014, in Green River, Wyoming.

Cliff served as a Sea Bee in the United States Navy. He worked for the Sweetwater County School District #2 for 15 years as a Bus Mechanic and Plumber. Cliff was a volunteer firefighter for 14 years in the Green River Fire Department. He was a first responder and he took his duties to heart. Cliff helped many people and saved many lives. Cliff enjoyed spending time being on the water; fishing; diving; rafting; building fishing rods; motocross and being a volunteer for the Green River Fire Department, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family especially his daughter Natalie.

Survivors include his wife Jamie M. Walgren of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter, Natalie Christine Walgren of Green River, Wyoming; his father, Paul G. Walgren and wife Renee of Lyman, Wyoming; stepfather, Perry LeRoy Smith and wife Patti of Mesa, Arizona; two sisters, Amy Jean Carter of Buena Park, California; Vanessa Lynn Beckermann and husband Brian of Green River, Wyoming; eight stepsisters, Erica Kleeman of Anaconda, Montana; Mindy Bird of Green River, Wyoming; Jayme Esgar and husband Joe of Las Vegas, Nevada; Lexie Smith of Little Elm, Texas; Coralie Crumrine of Casper, Wyoming; Julie Tevik and husband Mike of Provo, Utah; Tina Ray and husband Don of Aurora, Colorado; Kara Antrim and husband Stan of Aurora Colorado; a chosen brother, Wayne Glass; several aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother Christine Francis Smith.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Cliff’s memory to Green River Fire Department, 50 East 2nd North, Green River, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, July 6, 2024, at the Green River Fire Department, 500 Shoshone Avenue, Green River, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com