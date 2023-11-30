Clifton “Jeff” Lytle (August 29, 1957 – November 24, 2023)

Clifton “Jeff” Lytle, 66, passed away Friday, November 24, 2023, at his home in Farson, Wyoming. He was a resident of Farson, Wyoming for the past 24 years and a former resident of Rawlins, Wyoming.

He was born August 29, 1957, in Rawlins, Wyoming; the son of William Lytle and Shirley Ann McCannon.

Mr. Lytle attended schools in Rawlins, Wyoming, and was a 1976 graduate of Rawlins High School.

He was the Owner/Operator of Pronghorn Trucking for 24 years.

Jeff enjoyed spending time with his three sons and grandchildren; fishing; hunting; watching Western Movies and cooking.

Survivors include his mother, Shirley Ann Lytle of Farson, Wyoming; three sons, Wesley Shawn Lytle and wife Crystal of Craig, Colorado; Rodney Lytle and wife Andrea of Craig, Colorado; Chad Anthony Lytle of Craig, Colorado; one brother, William Scott Lytle of Farson, Wyoming; six grandchildren, Courtney Williams; Caden Lytle; Carson; Lytle; Calvin Lytle; Marissa Lytle; Raegan Lytle; one uncle, Tom McCannon, several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, William Lytle; two brothers, David Lytle and Donald Lytle.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Jeff’s memory to the American Diabetes Association serving Wyoming, P.O. Box 96911, Washington, District of Columbia; 20090-96911

Cremation has taken place; Graveside services will be held sometime this spring.

Condolences may be left at. www.vasefuneralhomes.com