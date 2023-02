Connie Lynn Schmieder, 66, passed away on February 8, 2023, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 17, 2023, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the funeral Home. Interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.