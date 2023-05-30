Connie Wilcox-Timar (March 15, 1963 – May 21, 2023)

Connie Wilcox-Timar, 60, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 21, 2023, at Mission at Castle Rock. She was a long-time resident of Rock Springs and a former resident of Green River.

Connie was born March 15, 1963, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of James G. Wilcox and Judith H. Brown Wilcox. She attended schools in Green River, Wyoming, and was a 1981 graduate of the Green River High School. Connie received her Associate’s Degree in Business Accounting from Western Wyoming Community College.

She married Kent Timar on August 18, 2000, in Green River, Wyoming.

Connie worked for the Rocket Miner for 12 years as a Life Style Writer until ill health forced her retirement.

She was the past treasurer for both the Democratic Party and Hot Air Balloon Rally.

Connie enjoyed spending time with her family. She was passionate about horse racing but the jockey’s and the owner’s stats were a huge part of that love. Connie was crazy about 80’s hair band rock music, she was a crew member for a few different Hot Air Balloon Rallies.

Survivors include her husband, Kent Timar of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sisters, Brenda Wilcox of Green River, Wyoming; Shelley Rust and husband Pete of Green River, Wyoming; several cousins; one niece Heather Larimore and husband Aiden Pearce two nephews, Ryan Rust and wife Kayli; Dr. Dylan Rust and companion Vanessa Munoz.

She was preceded in death by her parents, paternal grandparents, Mark and Vera Krichbaum, and maternal grandparents, Richard and Hattie Brown.

Cremation has taken place; a Graveside Service and Inurnment will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com