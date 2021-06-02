Connie Wilson (December 7, 1958 – June 1, 2021)

Connie Wilson, 62, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past twenty-three years and former resident of Loco, Oklahoma and Vernal, Utah.

She was born on December 7, 1958 in Ringling, Oklahoma; the daughter of Franklin D. McCleary and Shirley Marie King.

Mrs. Wilson attended schools in Oklahoma, Arizona and California. Connie was a 1976 graduate of Bakersfield High School in Bakersfield, California.

She married Garry Wayne Wilson on June 26, 1976 in Ringling, Oklahoma.

Mrs. Wilson was a bus driver for STAR transit for twenty-three years at the time of her retirement on April 30, 2021.

Her interests included camping, fishing, floating the river, being outdoors and riding motorcycles.

Survivors include her husband, Garry Wilson of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son Chris Wilson and wife Ashlee of Kearns, Utah; one daughter, Amanda Wilson and husband Chris Franklin of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one brother Robert McCleary of Ardmore, Oklahoma; two grandchildren, Kenzie Undesser; Rylie Franklin both of Rock Springs, Wyoming; several aunts; uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Franklin McCleary and wife Shirley, one brother, Frankie McCleary, two granddaughters, Clover Wilson and Danica Wilson.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in her memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Funeral services are pending.

