Cooper Smith (March 7, 2013 – August 6, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 24, 2020) — It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved son Cooper Smith, at the age of seven. He passed away on August 6, 2020, in his daddy’s arms in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Cooper was born on March 7, 2013, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He is the son of Chelsey and David Smith.

He attended school at Westridge Elementary for two years in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Cooper enjoyed spending quality time with family, playing soccer and basketball, riding his bike and hoverboard, wrestling, finding rocks, picking up trash, fishing, and hunting with his dad and brother. Cooper was fascinated by his dad’s military service and collected military memorabilia. Cooper loved to stay busy being outdoors like his father. They shared a lot of memories enjoying the country his daddy fought for.

Even though Cooper’s time on earth was cut short, he made an impact on all of his family and friends. Cooper had an amazing bond with his father, they were truly best friends, and you could tell Cooper looked up to his father and valued everything he taught him.

Survivors include his mother, Chelsey Smith of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Fisher Carl Smith of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Paternal Grandmother, Joyce Osbourn of Burley, Idaho; maternal grandparents, Rhonda and Brian Friel of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three maternal great-grandmothers; Jean Hall of Oakley, Idaho, Cindy Friel, and Ruby Macy, both of Rock Springs, Wyoming; maternal great-grandfather, Marvin Gale of Rupert, Idaho; several aunts and uncles, T.J. Ryan and wife Chasity, Jesse Smith, Cassie Gale, Latisha Smith, Alvy Smith, Robert Friel and wife Christina, Russell Koepnick and wife Shandi; and several cousins.

Cooper was proceeded in death by his father, David Perez Rios Smith; paternal great-grandfather, Alvy Osbourne; maternal grandfather, Lloyd Gale; three maternal great-grandfathers, William Carl Hall, Robert Macy and wife Joyce, and Milton Friel.

Following cremation, private family services will be conducted.

The family respectfully requests donations in Cooper’s memory be made to The Memorial of David and Cooper Smith, 2640 Foothill Boulevard, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.