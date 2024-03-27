Crew Leonard Barnum (March 19, 2024 – March 22, 2024)

Crew Leonard Barnum, passed away Friday, March 22, 2024, at University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah surrounded by his family.

He was born March 19, 2024, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Charles Anthony Barnum and Ashley Nicole Smalstig Barnum.

Survivors include his parents, Charlie and Ashley Barnum of Rock Springs; one sister, Charlee Grace Barnum; paternal grandparents, Charles and Jodi Barnum of Rock Springs; maternal grandparents, Mike and Fran Romango of Green River, Wyoming; Russell and Ruby Smalstig of California; four great-grandmothers, one great-grandfather, one great-great-grandfather, as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Monday, April 1, 2024, at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Visitation will be held at 11:00 A.M. at the Events Complex. Graveside Services and Interment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers, please make a donation in Crew’s memory to: Commerce Bank of Wyoming, Medical Fund for Crew Leonard Barnum,1575 Dewar Drive #100, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Ronald McDonald House, 935 E S Temple Street, Salt Lake City, Utah 84102