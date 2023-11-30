Cristina Ann Ruckman (June 7, 1953 – November 25, 2023)

Cristina Ann Ruckman passed away unexpectedly on November 25, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 7, 1953, in Cody, Wyoming to John Ruckman and Jeanne Tennyson Ruckman.

Cris grew up in Cody and graduated from Cody High School in 1971 and the University of Wyoming in 1975.

Cris worked for Marathon Oilfield Company in the Oregon Basin office for many years prior to moving to Billings, Montana, to become a legal secretary, where she worked for the Crowley Law Firm and then Chris Nelson, Attorney at Law, for many years, retiring in 2007.

Cris’s greatest life passion was rescuing dogs from dire situations and she fervently worked with a group called “For the Love of a Dog” to save over 190 English Shepherds from a hoarding situation in 2009. In total, Cris and her beloved Don, adopted over 20 dogs into their home as their pets, fostering many more in the process.

Cris is survived by her companion of over 23 years, Don Pett of Billings, Montana, her sister, Cindy Rodriguez of Rock Springs, Wyoming, her nephew, Thomas Davey (Amber) of Wichita, Kansas, her niece, Cristina Davey Anderson of Rock Springs, Wyoming and 2 grandnephews, and a grandniece.

She was preceded in death by her mother Jeanne Ruckman, her father John Ruckman, and her baby sister Jennifer Sue Ruckman.

Cremation has taken place and a service will be planned for the spring of 2024.