Curtis Wayne Ogden (February 22, 1955 – August 18, 2023)

Curtis Wayne Ogden, 68, passed away August 18, 2023 at his home in Green River, Wyoming.

He was born on February 22, 1955 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Curtis W. Ogden and Alice Arlena Marlow.

Curtis attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and held varies jobs in the area doing mechanical works, handyman services, wood working, plumbing, construction and lastly being an RV tech.

Survivors include his daughter Stephanie Ogden of Ft. Collins, Colorado; companion of the last 12 years Shermane VanArsdol of Green River, Wyoming; brothers Gene Ogden and wife Betty of Sunset, Utah, and Robert and wife Paula Ogden of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was preceded in death by his parents Curtis and Alice Ogden, and two brothers John and Harold Ogden.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life/potluck will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 1, 2023 at Evers Park, 370 S 2nd E, Green River, WY. He will be truly missed.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.