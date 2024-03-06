Cyndy Dyer (July 10, 1952 – February 23, 2024)



Cyndy Dyer, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, February 23, 2024, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, for the past two years and a former resident of Austin, Texas. She was born July 10, 1952, in Arizona; the daughter of Marshall Lee Sanson and Patricia Peddy.

Cyndy attended schools in Flintridge, California, and was a 1970 graduate of Flintridge Sacred Heart High School. She attended college and Tyler Jr. College in Texas. Cyndy was married in July of 1981 in Sugarland, Texas, to Jesse “Bo” Dyer, whom she met while living in Colorado. Cyndy and Bo welcomed two sons, Randolph Lee Dyer in 1984 and Jeremiah Ernest Dyer in 1986. They were later divorced but remained friends throughout life.

She worked at Austin Veterinary Diagnostics Hospital for 30 years, holding several titles, until her retirement in 2019. She left a piece of her heart at AVDH when she retired. Cyndy adored the animals, her clients, and the people she worked with as they were not just fellow coworkers, but a family that meant the world to her.

Cyndy was an avid supporter of The Boy Scouts of America; helping both her boys become Eagle Scouts and now with her grandchildren. She also was a proud Marine Mom. Any time she could support either group by volunteering time, knowledge, or money, she would be the first to sign up. She loved and supported all groups that grow and shape our youth.

Cyndy enjoyed cooking and would often find new dishes to try that she saw on one of the multiple cooking shows she watched; she even got her grandson interested in cooking as they would watch various cooking shows together. She loved crafting; every Christmas, everyone knew she would be working on a special Christmas craft project that would be made with nothing but love. Cyndy had a special place in her heart for animals and her love for them was unmatched, especially bulldogs. She loved a good joke and would often times play little pranks. Above all else, her favorite and most cherished moments were spending time with family, especially her two grandchildren.

Cyndy was a kind and compassionate person; she would take you into her heart and into her arms and would hold you there forever letting you know you always had someone with you. She was adventurous and mischievous often telling stories to her daughter-in-law about the things she and her friends would get into growing up. Cyndy was intelligent but humble. She was always the go-to during family trivia games for all subjects, but her knowledge of music, literature, and cooking was unrivaled. She was filled with humor and grace and humility, but mostly, she was filled with love for all.

Survivors include her son, Jeremiah Dyer, and wife Nicole of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two grandchildren, Jase Dyer and Reagan Dyer; three nieces Susie, Marsha, and Dell; a great-niece, Becky and her family, and great nephew, Robert. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Patricia Miller, and husband Bill Miller; and one son, Randy Dyer.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Cyndy’s name to Rock Springs Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming, or American Legion Archie Hay Post 24, 551 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming, 82901

Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 5:00 P.M. Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Café Milano, 4601 Southwest Parkway, Austin, Texas.

