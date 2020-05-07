Cynthia A. Wickham (February 21, 1957 – May 3, 2020)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (May 7, 2020) — Cynthia A. Wickham, 63, passed away May 3, 2020, at her home. She was a resident of Green River, Wyoming, for 56 years and a former resident of Price and Moab, Utah.

She was born on February 21, 1957 in Price, Utah, the daughter of Frank and Irene Bertot.

Cindy attended Roosevelt Elementary School and she graduated with the Green River High School class of 1975. She was a member of the GRHS 1975 Hall of Fame for being a state champion swimmer.

She attended the Salt Lake Beauty Academy and was a beautician at Silver Scissors in Green River.

Cindy married Mike Wickham in Kauai, Hawaii, on March 9, 1985. They were happily wed for 35 years.

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Cindy was very kind-hearted and had a way of making people laugh. She was a doting aunt to all of her nieces and nephews, a great and inventive cook, and a very talented artist. She will be dearly missed by her family and those who knew her.

Survivors include her husband Mike Wickham; mother, Irene Bertot; sisters, Fran Romango and husband Mike, Charisse Upshaw, Lisa Foutz and husband Ken; Uncle Bob and Aunt Coleen Dalton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father Frank Bertot; sister, Lori Bertot; paternal grandparents Josephine and John Bertot; maternal grandparents, Ruby Lily and Floyd Dalton; as well as numerous aunts and uncles.

Following cremation, graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Riverview Cemetery, Green River, Wyoming.

Donations in Cindy’s name can be made to Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at foxfh.com.