Dale Dreben (September 15, 1958 – September 19, 2023)

Dale Dreben, 65, passed away September 19, 2023, at St. Marks Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He was born on September 15, 1958 in Joliet, Illinois, the son of Warren and Marge Dreben.

Dale graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1977 and worked as a pipeline inspector for Mtn Fuel/ Questar for 39 years until his retirement in September of 2016.

He married Julee Robinson in Rock Springs on April 3, 1987.

Dale loved being with his family and cherished his title of “Papa”. He also enjoyed spending his time fishing, boating, hunting, camping, going to the trailer in Pinedale, and spending winters in Mesquite.

Survivors include his wife Julee Dreben of Rock Springs, WY; sons Travis Archibald and wife Rhiannon of Green River, Jason Archibald and wife Jacque of Kemmerer, WY; daughters Sheri Mounteer of Denver, CO, Traci Jones and husband Ronnie of Rock Springs, WY; brothers Boone Dreben and wife Cindi of Pinedale, WY, Brian Dreben and wife Darlene of Rock Springs, WY; grandchildren Derrick Jones, Abby Jones, Mikayla Nishi, Emmie (Ty) Higbee, Theron Archibald, Dillon Archibald, Thomas Archibald, Sophie Archibald, Dominic Archibald, Jaxon Archibald, Terrik Archibald, Remington Archibald; and great grandchildren Blakely Nishi, Paxton Nishi, baby Higbee; aunt Sharon Hoffman; and uncle Sam Avery and wife Sandy; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Warren and Marge Dreben, brothers DJ Jones, Lester Dreben, and nephew Derrick Dreben.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, September 29, 2023 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. Dave Stauffer will be conducting.

Following services, a celebration of life will be held at the Holiday Inn, 1675 Sunset Drive, Rock Springs, WY.

The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donation be made in Dale’s name to Cowboys Against Cancer or a charity of your choice.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.