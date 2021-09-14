Dale R. Remine Jr. (August 7, 1986 – September 5, 2021)

Dale R. Remine Jr.

Dale R. Remine Jr., 35, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River for the past two years and a former resident of Utah.

He was born on August 7, 1986 in Douglasville, Georgia; the son of Dale R. Remine Sr. and Katherine Lynch.

Mr. Remine attended schools in Utah. He earned his diploma through Job Core.

He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints.

Mr. Remine enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved to play video games.

Survivors include his mother, Katherine Reifenstuhl and her husband Michael of Green River, Wyoming, his father Dale Remine Sr. of Henderson, Nevada; five brothers, Daniel Remine of Georgia; David Remine of Georgia; Joshuwa Remine of British Columbia, United Kingdom; Shawn Carr of Green River, Wyoming; Jason Holden of New Port, Canada; two sisters April Remine of Georgia; Uzona Atwood of Green River, Wyoming; several aunts as well as cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.

Cremation will take place; no services at his request.

