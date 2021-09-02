Dale Wesley Williams (August 22, 1950 – September 1, 2021)

Dale Wesley Williams

Dale Wesley Williams, 71, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at his home in Green River, Wyoming surrounded by his family.

Dale was born in Wyoming on August 22, 1950.

He worked as an electrician for OCI for many years.

Dale married Julie Geske in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1981 and together they raised two children.

He is survived by his wife Julie Williams of WY; son Brady Williams and daughter in law Micah Sue of Alaska; daughter Holly Williams Miller and son in law John Miller of Oklahoma; grandchildren Riley Zechin, Tayleigh Miller, Bella Sue Williams, and Lucas Wesley Williams.

Cremation will take place and there will be no services at his request.

The family graciously requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Dale’s name to Hospice of Sweetwater County.

