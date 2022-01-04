Dallas Morgan (August 13, 1995 – January 2, 2022)

Dallas Morgan

Dallas Morgan, 26, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming, and a former long-time resident of Salt Lake City, Utah.

He was born August 13, 1995 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Donald O. Morgan and Tara Ortega.

Dallas attended schools in Utah and obtained his GED.

He worked for Maes Construction as a laborer.

Dallas loved to fish, snowboarding; motocross, and his two dogs Gooby and CiCi; playing baseball from Little League through High School.

He also loved sports and attending Jazz games.

Survivors include his mother Tara Ortega and husband Randy Shurtleff of Salt Lake City, Utah; three sisters, Kassandra Morgan of Bluffdale, Utah; April Terry of Ventura, California; Stephanie Diddens, West Jordan, Utah; one brother, Jesse Morgan of Butte, Montana; maternal grandparents Judy Ortega of Green River, Wyoming; paternal grandfather; A.E. Morgan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; paternal grandmother, Louise Smith and husband Bruce of Rock Springs, Wyoming; several aunts; uncles, cousins and two nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald O. Morgan; one brother, Justin Morgan.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com