Daniel Goich (May 17, 1947 – April 27, 2024)

Daniel Goich, 76, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2024, at home peacefully surrounded by his family. He was a lifelong resident of Wyoming. He died following a courageous battle for the last three years.

He was born May 17, 1947, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Manual Goich and Lois Jean Lightner. Mr. Goich attended school in Riverton and graduated from Riverton High School in 1965. He received his associate’s degree from WyoTech as an Automotive Technician.

Mr. Goich served in the United States Army in Japan, where he fell in love with the culture and people during the Vietnam War. He worked for Bridger Coal for 25 years and retired in 1998 as a Drag Line Operator. Mr. Goich enjoyed fishing and hunting with his son and family.

Survivors include one son, Tyler Goich, of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers, John Heinrick and wife Theresa of Glenrock, Wyoming, and Porter Davis and wife Carolyn of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Bobbie Mines of Rock Springs, Wyoming; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Mike Goich; one son, Mike Goich; and one grandson.

The family respectfully requests donations in Daniel’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful care given to Daniel by all the nursing staff at Compassionate Cares for Uranium Workers and Hospice of Sweetwater County.

