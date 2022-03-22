Daniel Isaac Thomas (August 13, 1963 – March 8, 2022)

Daniel Isaac Thomas

Daniel Isaac Thomas, 58, left this earth to hunt bigger bucks in Heaven; Tuesday, March 8, 2022 in Douglas, Wyoming.

He was born August 13, 1963 in Ogden Utah, the son of Mary and James Thomas.

In 1992, he married Kathleen Drake in Ogden, Utah. During their 20 years of marriage, he gained two bonus daughters, Theresa Marie Valcarce and Ronni Marie Valcarce, and had two children, his firstborn Jaicee Danielle Thomas in 1994 and his second-born, Daniel Isaac Thomas II in 1997.

In 2005, Daniel and his family moved to Green River, Wyoming where he studied to get his diploma online and pursue a better opportunity. He worked hard in various professions such as a Business Owner (Double D Homes Inc.) Construction, Crane Operation, and Oilfield Industry with Weatherford, KLX and Covenant Testings.

In 2013, he married Alta Newsom who added three more bonus children to the family, Robert Little, Justin Groom and April Washburn.

He enjoyed spending his time working, investing in stocks, going on big game hunts with his son Danny, fishing, and being outdoors. He loved his Diet Pepsi and his cigarettes. In 2019, he held his first grandson Liam Isaac Goodart who adored his “Papa.” Above all else, he was rough around the edges but had the biggest heart. His most spoken words were, “It is what it is.”

Daniel will be missed dearly by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Daniel I. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents; Mary and James Thomas, sisters; Debra Thomas, Rachael Thomas, Esther Thomas, Sharon North, Mary Gardner (husband Jim Gardner), and brothers; Michael Thomas and Joseph Thomas.

Survivors include wife, Alta Thomas of Rock Springs, WY; daughter, Jaicee Thomas (and Fiancé Jason) of Rock Springs, WY; son, Daniel Thomas II of Rock Springs, WY; grandson, Liam Goodart of Rock Springs, WY; sister; Lois Cummings (husband Mark) of Roy, UT; sister, Hannah Berrett (and Husband Randy) of Clearfield, UT; Brother; David Thomas (and Wife Carol) of West Haven, UT;

various step-children, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A special thank you to everyone who has made our Dad laugh or smile through the years. His laugh was one of our favorite sounds.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.