Daniel Jayson Fry (April 3, 1974 – August 24, 2021)

Daniel Jayson Fry, age 47, of Green River, Wyoming passed away unexpectedly on August 24, 2021.

Danny was born on April 3, 1974 in Yuma, Arizona to Dale Wayne Fry and Donna Marie Degroff. He was the youngest of three children. He was a 1993 graduate of Pocatello High School in Pocatello, Idaho.

Danny married his wife of 20 years in July of 2001 in Green River, Wyoming. Together they had three children. He worked as a shuttle car driver for the Ciner trona mines in Wyoming.

Danny was always so full of life. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them in the outdoors; working on and building cars; racing, and spending time with friends.

He is survived by his wife Heidi Fry; children, Kaylee, Brayden, Abbygail; brother Dale Wayne Fry Jr. (Diane); sister Jennie Gullinese; father Dale Wayne Fry; mother Donna Marie Degroff; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1255 W Teton Blvd, Green River, Wyoming with a luncheon to follow.

A viewing will be held from 6-8 pm on Monday, August 30, 2021, at the church and one hour prior to services on Tuesday.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at the Mt. View Cemetery in Pocatello, Idaho, with a Celebration of Life to follow at Ross Park Pavilion in Pocatello.

Memorials may be sent to Rose Floral in Green River, Wyoming or monetary donations can be made to Venmo @Heidi-Fry-3

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.