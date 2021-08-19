Daniel M. Medina (September 27, 1952 – August 17, 2021)

Daniel M. Medina, 68, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 surrounded by his family at home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on September 27, 1952 in Rawlins, WY, the son of Adolph C. Medina Jr. and Mary “Lucy” Espinoza.

Daniel graduated from Rawlins High School (Home of the Outlaws) with the class of 1971.

He worked for PacifiCorp for 37 years until his retirement in 2016.

Daniel married Tatyana Yaromenko in Rawlins, WY on March 5, 1999.

He was a Palanca coordinator for Cursillo.

Daniel’s spirituality and love for God was first and foremost in his life. He had immense devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary. Many of the family’s cherished memories with him involved spending time in prayer and reading from the Bible. The love and compassion for his family was of utmost importance to him. Throughout his life, he carried kindness and love towards all the people he encountered. He truly enjoyed watching the sunrise, gazing at the stars, listening to music, exercising, dancing, yoga, fishing, and spending time with family.

Survivors include his wife Tatyana Medina of Rock Springs, WY; sons John-Paul Medina (Katie) of Cheyenne, WY, Damian Medina of Rock Springs, WY; daughter Ashley Medina (Brian) of Casper, WY; siblings Carmen Mills (Charles) of Casper, WY, James Medina (Vicki) of Colorado Springs, CO, Beverly Hite of Hanna, WY, Dora Flagg (William) of Greeley, CO, Patricia Bonnette (Michael) of Rawlins, WY; grandchildren Dillon, Brody, Cruz, Tatum, Decker, Quinn, Ridley; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather Adolph A. Medina Sr., paternal grandmother Candelaria A. Medina, maternal grandfather Fermin Espinoza, maternal grandmother Natividad C. Campos, father Adolph C. Medina Jr., mother Mary Lucy Medina, brother Paul Medina, and brother Tim Medina.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Church, 219 W Pine St, Rawlins, WY, with Father Sam Hayes as Celebrant. A vigil service with recitation of the rosary will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug 23, 2021 at the Church. Inurnment will follow at the Rawlins City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please donate to St. Joseph’s Society for retired priests of Wyoming.

