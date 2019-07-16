Daniel Marion Allen (October 6, 1946 – July 16, 2019)

Daniel Marion Allen passed away July 16, 2019, at his home in Granger, WY.

Dan was born October 6, 1946, in Vernal, UT to Merle and Wilma Allen. He grew up in the Uintahs on the family farm in the Whiterocks with summers spent logging. He graduated from Union High School in 1964.

In 1966, he welcomed a son Travis into this world. He met Sandy Dunn in 1974 and they were married in November that same year. In October 1978 they welcomed a daughter Seandara to their small family.

Dan moved to Wyoming in 1990 to pursue his career in logging and later went to driving truck for various companies. He dabbled in many ventures before retiring in 2017.

Dan enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping. He was a jack of all trades with a big heart and always a helping hand. He will be deeply missed by his many friends and family.

Survivors include his wife Sandy; children Travis and Seandara; brothers Michael and Raymond; sisters Greta and Carol; grandchildren T.J., Quintin, Patrick, Sami and six great grand-children.

He is preceded in death by both parents.

Cremation will take place and private family services will be held at a later date.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com