Daniel Sevanovich (November 20, 1957 – February 9, 2022)

Daniel Sevanovich, 64, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, Montana. He was a resident of the Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander, Wyoming since 1969. Daniel received incomparably capable and compassionate care for over fifty years to provide for his health, training, and recreational needs.

Mr. Sevanovich was born November 20, 1957 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Daniel Sevanovich and Olga Bertagnolli.

He attended schools in Wyoming.

Mr. Sevanovich enjoyed many activities on the grounds, camping trips, and several visits to Rock Springs.

Survivors include two sisters, Diane Mordahl of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Debbie Delbridge of Eugene, Oregon as well as nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, maternal and paternal grandparents.

Following Cremation, A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander, Wyoming. Daniel will be Inurned with his parents at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. While it isn’t possible to thank each person individually for Danny’s care, we send a huge, heartfelt “Thank you” to everyone for their dedicated service

