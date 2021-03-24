Daniel Tennant (February 25, 1960 – March 12, 2021)

Daniel Tennant, 61, passed away on March 12, 2021 in San Jose, California. He was a long-time resident of San Jose, California and a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on February 25, 1960 in Laramie, Wyoming; the son of David Tennant and Colleen McGarvey.

Mr. Tennant graduated from Gunderson High School and also attended Community College in San Jose.

Dan made his career as an Insurance Broker for many years. Following this, he enjoyed working at GooseTown in Willow Glen and at Food Maxx in San Jose; while creating many dear friends and relationships along the way.

Family was everything to Dan, especially all of his nieces and nephews. He loved and always looked forward to family gatherings and traveling to Wyoming to see relatives. Dan’s hobbies were many including reading, history, painting and a member of Toast Masters.

Survivors include his father, David Tennant of Lincoln, California, brother, David Tennant and wife Andi of Arroyo Grande, California; three sisters, Amy Bissell and husband Brad of San Jose, California; Kelly Stevens of Millington, New Jersey; Colleen Kimmel and husband Scott of San Jose, California; two aunts, several cousins, four nieces, four nephews, and one great-niece.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, mother, Colleen Tenant and one brother-in-law Nicholas Stevens.

Cremation has taken place and family services will be held in the summer.

