Darleen Joyce (Burns) Johnson, 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. She died following a brief illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Rosary will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the church. Graveside Services and Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery.