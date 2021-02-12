David Eugene Cowan (November 1, 1952 – February 9, 2021)

David Eugene Cowan, 68 passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for two and a half years and is a former resident of Denver, Colorado.

Mr. Cowan was born November 1, 1952 in Goodland, Kansas; the son of Richard Lee Cowan and Betty Jean Frailey.

He attended schools in Denver, Colorado and was a 1971 graduate of Bear Creek High School.

David married Gail Leone Walker on January 31, 1996 in Denver, Colorado.

He worked as a self-employed professional painter for 45 years until his retirement in 2016.

David Cowan enjoyed playing shuffleboard, hunting, fishing, and camping.

Survivors include his wife, Gail L. Cowan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; mother, Jean Cowan of Denver, Colorado; one daughter, Jesica Jeter of Vernal, Utah; two sisters, Trina Daniel of San Antonio, Texas; Terry Evans of Denver, Colorado; two grandchildren, Kyla Granstaff; Andrew Villarreal; three nephews, and one niece.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Cowan; one brother, Daniel Cowan; and one son; Kanon Granstaff.

Following Cremation, services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefunealhomes.com