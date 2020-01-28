David F. Hollings (July 22, 1931 – Jan. 25, 2020)

LANDER, WYOMING (Jan. 27, 2020) — David F. Hollings, 88, of Lander, passed away January 25, 2020, at Help For Health Hospice Home in Lander.

David was born July 22, 1931, in Lander, WY, the son of Herbert and Eva Corbett Hollings.

He served in the US Army during the Korean War and received the Korean service medal with 2 bronze stars, National Defense Medal, and United Nations service medal.

David married Darlene Willard May 13, 1951, in Lander. She preceded him in death in 2003.

He worked as a brand inspector in Fremont County for over 30 years. He retired in 2016 at the age of 83. He was also a life long rancher.

David was of the Christian faith. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, horses, and dogs.

He dearly loved his family and was proud of his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. He was a great storyteller and always had memories and tales to share with everyone.

Survivors include his son Lee Hollings and wife Elaine of Pavillion; daughters, Cindy Gordon of Kinnear, WY and Judy Fuller and husband Joe of Lander; 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Hollings; parents, Bert and Eva Hollings; sister, Lois Ann Hollings; son-in-law, John Gordon; great-great-granddaughter, Cora Ann Fullmer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Lander Senior Center, 205 S 10th St. Lander.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations are made in David’s name to Help For Health Hospice Home at 1240 College View Dr., Riverton, WY 82501.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com