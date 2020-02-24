David Gibson Plew (August 8, 1946 – February 14, 2020)

David Gibson Plew, long time resident of Rock Springs, died on February 14, 2020, after a valiant battle at the age of 73.

David was born on August 10, 1946, to Kathleen Cowman-Plew and Harold Garfield Plew, and was the older brother to Shelly and Wes.

He grew up in Superior and Rocky Point, then as a teenager, in Rock Springs. He married his high school sweetheart, Teresa (Terri) Fries in March of 1965. They were married for three years, and were gifted with daughter Tracy. Dave was then drafted by the United States Army to Vietnam, where he fought courageously for thirteen months. After returning from the war, he married Janice Pedersen and was blessed with two more children, Moriah and Derick. He worked first mainly as a truck driver, then in 1986 was hired as a laborer at Chevron (now Simplot Phosphates), where he was later promoted to supervisor and remained until his retirement in 2005. David was greatly respected by those who worked with him for his sense of fairness and his strong work ethic.

Being a die-hard Wyoming boy though and though, he absolutely loved the outdoors and anything to do with them. Whether with his children or good friends, he could always be found with a smile on his face while going on adventures, fossil hunting, camping, exploring, big game hunting, or, being the avid fisherman he was, on Flaming Gorge. After his divorce, Dave and Terri found their way back to each other and were once again married in July of 1999, gaining another daughter, Toni Jo, in the process. Getting it right this time, they spent over twenty happy, love filled years together.

They traveled frequently and split their time between Rock Springs and Kanab, Utah, where they enjoyed the nice weather and the beautiful, red rock filled scenery. In 2008, after several years of being ill, David was honored to be able to receive a lung transplant at the University of Utah hoping to have a few more years with his family. Miraculously, these few years turned into almost twelve. In his later years he could be found reading, cuddling with his three dogs whom he adored, and as always, spending time with his family and friends.

Dave is survived by his wife, Teresa Plew, mother Kathleen Plew, sister Michelle Plew, brother Wesley Plew, four children, daughter Tracy O’Neal and partner John Kumer, daughter Moriah Howard and husband Darren, son Derick Plew and wife Alicia, and daughter Toni Belcher and husband Jon, sixteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and many dear, dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Plew.

A celebration of life, with full military honors, will be held on March 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the American Legion, 551 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to the Red Desert Humane Society.