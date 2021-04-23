David Martinez (March 9, 1959 – April 20, 2021)

David Martinez, 62, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Evanston, WY. He was a resident of Rock Springs, WY.

He was born on March 9, 1959 in Rock Springs, WY, the son of Connie Thomas.

David attended schools in Rock Springs, WY and worked 46 years, the last as an industrial painter for Barch Industries.

He married Connie Sallee on July 5, 1987 in Rock Springs, WY.

He enjoyed spending his free time rock hunting, shooting, camping, watching westerns and war movies. Above all else, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife Connie Martinez; mother Connie Thomas; sons Matthew Martinez and wife Noel, Michael Martinez and Daniel Martinez; daughter Elizabeth Ellis, daughter-in-law Krystyna Kopriva; brothers Chris Martinez, Robert Urrutia, Mark Urrutia, Moses Urrutia; sisters Angie Martinez, Billy Joe Martinez, Lucy Unger Case, Barbara Holgate, Maggie Suazo; grandchildren Elijah, Briella, Maddie, Scarlytt; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Robert Urrutia Sr. and Lucy Urritia, sister Rosie Thomas, brother Fred Urrutia, brother in law Jack Unger Sr., nephew Jack Unger Jr., niece Allyenne Urrutia, nephew Stephen Gunderson, and baby Brian Friel.

Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date.

