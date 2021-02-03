David “Nubby” Silovich (March 9, 1948 – January 19, 2021)

Our baseball legend David “Nubby” Silovich, 72, went with the “Blue Dodger In the Sky” on January 19, 2021, and resided in Grand Junction, Colorado.

He was born March 9, 1948 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Frank Silovich and Anne Lenart Silovich.

He attended Rock Springs High School and furthered his studies at Western Wyoming Community College graduating with an associate’s degree.

Nubby married Sue Soper on June 7, 1975 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Over his 31 years of employment for the City of Rock Springs, he was monumental in building the Parks and Recreation Department.

He resided on numerous boards and committees during his time in Rock Springs.

Some of Nubby’s most memorable moments included playing fastpitch softball for the Coors team, building lifelong friendships. He committed his life to coaching, developing, and mentoring the youth in softball and baseball. His dedication, devotion, and impact was immeasurable and unforgettable.

The legacy he leaves behind lives in his wife of 45 years Sue, two sons, Justin Silovich and Nathan Silovich; two daughters, Salena Duenas; Candice Berry; six grandchildren, Destini Keller and Fiancé Chase Erickson; Zoe Silovich; Joaquin Duenas and companion Elizabeth Evans; Alexia Duenas; Rylee Berry and companion Paxton Hunt; Brooklin Berry; two nieces, Christa Medlock; Mindy Villa; one nephew, Jeremiah Soper; three cousins Pat South; Gary Zaversnik and wife Jean, and Jim Rogers.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank Silovich and Anne Lenart Silovich; one sister, Anita Silovich; two cousins, Joan Zaversnik, and Joey Rogers.

In a representation of “The Legend”, Nubby Silovich, please wear Dodgers baseball, Coors softball, or any sports attire to services.

Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be conducted 10:00 A.M. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The family respectfully requests donations in Nubby’s memory be made to 251 Polk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 for a memorial.