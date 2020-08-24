David Perez Rios Smith (August 6, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 24, 2020) — My loving husband and best friend of 15 years, David Perez Rios Smith, 34, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, holding his beloved son.

He was a resident of Rock Springs for the last 13 years and is a former resident of Idaho.

Mr. Smith attended schools in Idaho and was a 2003 graduate of Cassia High School.

He married Chelsey Gale on October 27, 2012, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

David was an amazing man, father, husband, son, brother, and friend. David was very accomplished and goal orientated to give his family the life he knew they deserved.

David served in the United States Army National Guard for eight years, during this time, he served a tour in Iraq and was offered the following medals; Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism War Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal W/ campaign star, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal W/ M device, Driver and Mechanic Badge and Cont M Block 18.

He worked at Genesis Alkali as a miner for the last five years, where he was a very hard worker and made so many friends.

Mr. Smith enjoyed spending time with family, hunting, fishing, and outdoor activities. David enjoyed spending time with his precious boys and beloved wife. David loved being in God’s country. He always loved the fact he fought for his country and his loved ones are able to enjoy this country.

Survivors include his wife, Chelsey Smith of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Fisher Smith of Rock Springs, Wyoming; mother, Joyce Smith of Burley, Idaho; three brothers, Russell Koepnick and wife Shandi of Rupert, Idaho, Jesse Smith of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Alvy Smith of Burley, Idaho; one sister, Latisha Smith of Twin Falls, Idaho; maternal grandmother, Joy Peterson of Aurora, Oregon; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one son, Cooper Smith, and paternal grandfather, Alvy Osbourne.

Following cremation, private family services will be conducted.

This family respectfully requests in David’s memory be made out to the Memorial of David and Cooper Smith, 2640 Foothill Blvd Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.