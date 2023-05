David R. Thomason, 55 passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at his home in Laramie, Wyoming following a lengthy illness. He was a long-time resident of Laramie, Wyoming, and a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place; Graveside Services and Inurnment will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.