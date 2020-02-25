David “Ted” Jensen (January 27, 1945 – February 23, 2020)

David “Ted” Jensen, 75, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. He had been a resident of Green River, Wyoming for 21 years and a former resident of Lusk, Wyoming.

Ted was born on January 27, 1945 in Havre, Montana; the son of Kenneth and Bert Bauer Jensen.

He was a 1963 graduate of Kenmare High School in North Dakota, before achieving a Master’s degree and then obtaining a commercial pilots license, and an instrument rating certification.

Ted married his high school sweetheart Cheryl Lou Schroepfer on September 11, 1965 in Hazen, North Dakota and they were married fifty-four years.

Ted was a pilot for the Department of Wildlife Services since 1996.

His interest included spending time with his beloved family, hunting, and flying.

Survivors include hid wife, Cheryl Jensen of Green River; three sons, Shane Jensen of Carson City, Nevada, Scott Jensen of Worland, Wyoming, Levi Jensen of Laramie, Wyoming; one daughter, Cala Jensen Herder of Cheyenne, Wyoming; three brothers, Mark Jensen of Kenmare, North Dakota, Kirt Jensen of Kenmare, North Dakota, Jimmy Hardesty of Kentucky; ten grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws Alvin and Evelyn Schroepfer and his sister Terri Jensen.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 12:00 P.M., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at The Fraternal Order of the Eagles #2350, 88 North 2nd East Street, Green River.