David Winn Johnson (May 25, 1954 – July 14, 2020)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 17, 2020) — David Winn Johnson, 66, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his home in Green River, Wyoming.

He was born on May 25, 1954, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the son of “Johnny” Vivian Oliver Johnson and Frances Lucille Cooper Johnson.

David attended Clearfield High School in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He worked as a shop maintenance technician for Black Butte Coal until his retirement in 2007.

David enjoyed spending his time playing the guitar, fishing, rock collecting, and going on adventures into the county.

Survivors include his stepmother, Evelyn Johnson of Green River; son, Josh Johnson of Ogden, Utah; daughters, Christina Johnson of Michigan, and Jacky Clement of Green River, Wyoming; half-brother, Chuck Warner of Green River, Wyoming; grandchildren, Avanell Safford, David Safford, Aiden Johnson, and Morgan Johnson; as well several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Marcia Sandy, and brother, Grant.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m., Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 151, third floor, 211 B Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.