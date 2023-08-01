Dawna Louise Williams (December 4, 1936 – July 7, 2023)

Dawna Louise Williams, 86, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at Mission at Castle Rock Convalescent Center in Green River, Wyoming. She was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and a former resident of Montana; Alaska; Colorado; South Dakota; Texas; Utah; Louisiana, and Wyoming.

She was born December 4, 1936, in Henryetta, Oklahoma; the daughter of James Henry Capps and Alice Maude Nickleson.

Mrs. Williams attended schools in Henryetta, Oklahoma, and was a 1955 graduate of Henryetta High School. She earned her Associate of Arts Degree in Accounting from Okmulgee Community College.

She married Loye Don Williams on May 29, 1956, in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Mrs. Williams worked for the United States Postal Service for 10 years as a Postal Clerk until her retirement in 1983.

She enjoyed crocheting; sewing; gardening; playing cards especially bridge; traveling with her husband on their many trips to Alaska for fishing.

Survivors include one son, Loye Don Williams II, and wife Janet K. of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Brigat Bassett and husband Kendall of Casper, Wyoming; Bridget Butterfield and husband Larry of Nampa, Idaho; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; cousins; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Loye Don Williams and her parents, Henry and Alice Capps.

Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.