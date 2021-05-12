Dean Stover (December 22, 1944 – May 10, 2021)

Dean Stover, 76, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River for 53 years and a former resident of Riverton, Wyoming.

Mr. Stover was born December 22, 1944 in Riverton, Wyoming; the son of Horace Elton Stover and Luoma Heatherington.

Dean attended schools in Riverton, Wyoming and was a 1963 graduate of Riverton, Wyoming. He also obtained a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Wyoming in Chemical Engineering.

He married Cheryl Rodgers in Riverton, Wyoming on June 8, 1968.

Mr. Stover worked at FMC for 34 years and later retired in 2002 as a Maintenance Engineering/Department Manager.

Dean enjoyed The Gideons International, fly-fishing, camping, four-wheeling, woodworking, and fixing grandfather clocks. He was also an avid reader of four to five books a week and reading through the Bible every year.

Survivors include his wife Cheryl Stover of Green River, Wyoming; two sons, Duane Dean Stover of Green River, Wyoming; Steven Todd Stover and wife Heidi of Green River, Wyoming; two brothers, Omar “Shorty” Stover and wife Gloria of Nampa, Idaho; Rodney Stover and wife Sally of Riverton, Wyoming; two sisters, Ethel Gause and Ed of Lake Oswego, Oregon; Phyllis Baker of Sandpoint, Idaho; six grandchildren, Brandy Smith and Husband Taylor; Tori Stover; Xavier Stover; Kyle Stover; Avery Stover; Shelby Church; two great-grandchildren, Abigail Smith, and Lilly Smith.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother Edwin, and grandparents.

Following Cremation, Services are pending.

