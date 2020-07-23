Deanna Iris Houdek (October 22, 1953 – July 18, 2020)

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 23, 2020) — Deanna Iris Houdek, 66, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

She was a resident of Cheyenne for the past 43 years and a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Deanna was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, on October 22, 1953, the daughter of Ping Gee Leo and Fone Ming Chin.

She attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1972 graduate of Rock Springs High School. She obtained a bachelor’s of art degree from the University of Wyoming.

Deanna married Richard James Houdek on November 9, 1979, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was employed by Qwest Communications for 26 years and retired in 2005.

Her interests included spending time with her family, fishing, artwork, watching football, shopping for bargains, and winning at slot machines. She also enjoyed playing bingo, Monopoly, and a mean game of Scrabble.

She was a very caring parent and grandmother. Deanna had a wonderful sense of humor.

Survivors include her son, Richard Leo Houdek and wife Melissa of Cheyenne, Wyoming; two sisters, Melody Leo of Seattle, Washington, and Patricia Leo of Tigard, Oregon; two grandchildren, Mia Ann Houdek and Jace Richard Houdek of Cheyenne, Wyoming; and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Richard James Houdek, her sister, Gardenia Leo, and another sister who died in infancy.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Vase Funeral Chapel. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.