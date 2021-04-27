Debbie L. Bodin (July 15, 1953 – April 24, 2021)

Debbie L. Bodin, 67, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on July 15, 1953 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Jimmie Elmer Bodin and Verlinda Olivia Simons.

Debbie attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated with the class of 1972.

She worked as a sales clerk at Walmart until her retirement in August of 2019.

Debbie was a member of the Victory Christian Fellowship Church.

She enjoyed spending her time with family and her chihuahua, going out to eat, gardening, going to the cabin, cooking, baking, gaming, and traveling.

Survivors include her father Jim Bodin of Rock Springs, WY; stepmom Jan Bodin also of Rock Springs, WY; brother William Bodin and wife Janell of Spring Creek, NV; sisters Elaine Budak and husband David of Rock Springs, WY, Norma Hargrove of Green River, WY, Sandy Elanbaas and husband Trevor of Aurora, CO; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother Verlinda Bodin, sister Toni Goodrich, brother-in-law Randy Hargrove, and her grandparents.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Victory Christian Fellowship Church, 591 Broadway St., Rock Springs, WY.

Inurnment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family asks that donations in Debbie’s name be made to the Victory Christian Fellowship Church.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.