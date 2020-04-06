Debra “Debbie” DeBernardi (October 26, 1953 – March 31, 2020)

Debra “Debbie” DeBernardi, 66, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. A lifelong resident of Rock Springs she died following a lengthy illness surrounded by her family.

She was born on October 26, 1953 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Alfred V. DeBernardi and Dorothy Brcko DeBernardi.

She was employed by Sweetwater County School District #1 as a teacher for over thirty years having retired in 2016.

Debra was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community, past board member of Sweetwater County Library and past board member of Southwest Counseling Services.

Her interests included shopping, reading, spending time at their cabin in Pinedale, Wyoming. She loved walking and exercising where ever she was and getting lost in her own thoughts.

Survivors include her lifelong life partner of 38 years, David “Marty” Martin of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one aunt Beba Bailey of Sunset Arizona, several cousins and many, many good friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Dorothy DeBernardi, several aunts and uncles.

Private family graveside services will take place.

