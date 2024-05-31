Debra Dever (October 29, 1974 – May 29, 2024)

Debra Dever, 49, passed away on May 29, 2024, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming, with her loving family by her side. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 29 years and a former resident of Green River, Wyoming.

Debra was born October 29, 1974, in Denville, New Jersey, the daughter of David Ross Taylor and Iris Viola Julian.

She attended school in Green River, Wyoming, and graduated from Green River High School in 1992. Debra then attended Western Wyoming Community College and became a Registered Nurse.

On October 9, 2010 Debra married the love of her life Travis M. Dever in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Debra was a stay-at-home mom and an amazing homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family and making great memories camping. Her hobbies included crafting, going shopping, and photography. Debra was always busy doing something.

She was a member of Ordinary Faith Church.

Survivors include her husband, Travis M. Dever of Rock Springs, Wyoming; father, David Taylor and wife Gail of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sons, Dylan Tolar and fiancé Sierra of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Michael Dever of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter Madison Dever of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother James Johnson of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sisters, Lisa Belardo and husband Miguel of Brooklyn, New York; Karen Knappenberger and husband Kyle of Topeka, Kansas; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Iris Viola Taylor, and one brother, David Richard Taylor.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Friday, June 7, 2024, at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to service.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Debra’s memory to FBO Debra Dever at Trona Valley Federal Credit Union.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com.