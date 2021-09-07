Debra J. Irish (November 1, 1957 – September 1, 2021)

Debra J. Irish

Debra J. Irish, 63, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a life-long resident of Green River, Wyoming.

She was born on November 1, 1957 in Green River, Wyoming; the daughter of James Drinkle and JoAnn Doty Drinkle.

Mrs. Irish attended schools in Green River, Wyoming, and was a 1976 graduate of the Lincoln High School.

She married Charles “Chuck” Irish on April 17, 2008 in Green River, Wyoming.

Mrs. Irish worked at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County having retired in 2016 as a receptionist.

She was a member of the Hilltop Baptist Church.

She loved spending time with family and especially babysitting her great-grandchild. She enjoyed spending time in her home in Arizona.

Survivors include her husband, Charles “Chuck” Irish of Green River, Wyoming; two daughters, Marcea Hunter of Green River, Wyoming; Christy Aksamit of Casper, Wyoming; one step-daughter, Jennifer Hall of Oregon; two brothers, David Drinkle and wife Trina of Green River, Wyoming; Derik Drinkle and wife Robin of Reno, Nevada and one sister, Lynelle Ruiz and husband Dan of Topeka, Kansas; three grandchildren, Zach Robinson; Erika Chacon; Scarlett Brooks and one great-granddaughter, Keirra Robinson.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Glen Doty and wife Mabel; paternal grandparents, William Drinkle and wife Bertha.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Debra’s memory to Alzheimer’s Research Association, 360 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60601.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Monday, September 13, 2021, at Hilltop Baptist Church, 405 Faith Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.

Masks will be required.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com